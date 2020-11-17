58°F
Phoenix breaks another heat record with latest 90-degree day

The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 - 8:30 pm
 
PHOENIX — Another heat record for Phoenix.

Monday’s high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in Phoenix’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous latest 90-degree day in the city came on Nov. 15, 1999.

Weather Service meteorologists said the last 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix usually happens by Oct. 28.

Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year with 144, topping the previous record of 143 days in 1989.

Between June and August this year, Phoenix reported 50 days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees. That bested the record of 33 days set in 2011.

Phoenix also had its hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.

