Phoenix breaks another heat record with latest 90-degree day

Monday’s high of 90 degrees was the latest the temperature has reached that mark in a calendar year in Phoenix’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

(AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Another heat record for Phoenix.

The previous latest 90-degree day in the city came on Nov. 15, 1999.

Weather Service meteorologists said the last 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix usually happens by Oct. 28.

Phoenix already has shattered its record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year with 144, topping the previous record of 143 days in 1989.

Between June and August this year, Phoenix reported 50 days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees. That bested the record of 33 days set in 2011.

Phoenix also had its hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896.