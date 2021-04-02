59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pilgrimages missing, but Easter closer to normal in pandemic

By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
A Christian carries a cross as he walks along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy S ...
A Christian carries a cross as he walks along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Christians carry a cross along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, tradi ...
Christians carry a cross along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the V ...
Christians, one carrying a cross, pray during the Good Friday procession after walking in the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Nuns wait to the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepu ...
Nuns wait to the Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Christians carrying a cross walk along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchr ...
Christians carrying a cross walk along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Christians in the Holy Land are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down, with religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

The virus is still raging in the Philippines, France, Brazil and other predominantly Christian countries, where worshippers are marking a second annual Holy Week under various movement restrictions amid outbreaks fanned by more contagious strains.

Last year, Jerusalem was under a strict lockdown, with sacred rites observed by small groups of priests, often behind closed doors. It was a stark departure from past years, when tens of thousands of pilgrims would descend on the city’s holy sites.

This year, Franciscan friars in brown robes led hundreds of worshippers down the Via Dolorosa, retracing what tradition holds were Jesus’ final steps, while reciting prayers through loudspeakers at the Stations of the Cross. Another group carried a wooden cross along the route through the Old City, singing hymns and pausing to offer prayers.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead, is open to visitors with masks and social distancing.

“Things are open, but cautiously and gradually,” said Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land. “In regular years we urge people to come out. Last year we told people to stay at home… This year we are somehow silent.”

Travel restrictions limit Jerusalem crowds

Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing it to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. But air travel is still limited by quarantine and other restrictions, keeping away the foreign pilgrims who usually throng Jerusalem during Holy Week.

The main holy sites are in the Old City in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank in the 1967 war. Israel annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city its unified capital, while the Palestinians want both territories for their future state.

Israel included Palestinian residents of Jerusalem in its vaccination campaign, but has only provided a small number of vaccines to those in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority has imported tens of thousands of doses for a population of more than 2.5 million.

Israeli authorities said up to 5,000 Christian Palestinians from the West Bank would be permitted to enter for Easter celebrations. Abunassar said he was not aware of any large tour groups from the West Bank planning to enter, as in years past, likely reflecting concerns about the virus.

Pope Francis began Good Friday with a visit to the Vatican’s COVID-19 vaccination center, where volunteers have spent the past week administering some 1,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to poor and disadvantaged people in Rome.

The Vatican City State bought its own doses to vaccinate Holy See employees and their families, and has been giving away surplus supplies to homeless people. A masked Francis posed for photos with some of the volunteers and recipients in the Vatican audience hall.

Later Friday, Francis was to preside over the Way of the Cross procession in a nearly empty St. Peter’s Square, instead of the popular torchlit ritual he usually celebrates at the Colosseum.

Curfew in France

In France, a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day, as the traditional Catholic night processions are being drastically scaled back or cancelled. Nineteen departments in France are on localized lockdowns, where parishioners can attend daytime Mass if they sign the government’s “travel certificate.”

Although a third lockdown “light” is being imposed Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron has wavered on a travel ban for Easter weekend, allowing the French to drive between regions to meet up with family on Friday.

Fire-ravaged Notre Dame will not hold a Good Friday mass this year, but the cathedral’s “Crown of Thorns” will be venerated by the cathedral’s clergy at its new temporary liturgical hub in the nearby church of Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois.

In Spain, there will be no traditional processions for a second year in a row, and churches will limit the number of worshippers. Many parishes are going online with Mass and prayers via video streaming services.

In the Philippines, streets were eerily quiet and religious gatherings were prohibited in the capital, Manila, and four outlying provinces. The government placed the bustling region of more than 25 million people back under lockdown this week as it scrambled to contain an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines had started to reopen in hopes of stemming a severe economic crisis, but infections surged last month, apparently because of more contagious strains, increased public mobility and complacency.

MOST READ
1
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
2
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
3
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
4
Former school counselor accused of raping student
Former school counselor accused of raping student
5
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks ...
California snowpack remains below normal as wet season ends
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The water content of California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack was measured at 59% of the April 1 average, when it historically is at its peak, the state’s chief of snow surveys and water supply forecasting said Thursday.

In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, some of the nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of D ...
COVID-19 pushed US to highest annual death toll in 2020
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.

A police officer surveys the scene after a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif., We ...
Police: Suspect in Southern California shooting knew victims
By Stefanie Dazio and Robert Jablon The Associated Press

A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the gunman critically injured, police said.

People enjoy the hot weather on Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, March 31 ...
Californians hit the beach as state reopens more widely
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Health officials are still urging caution to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic sweeping across much of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

This photo shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Cany ...
Utah tour bus in crash that killed 4 had previous problem
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

A tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting, according to a new documents released Wednesday by U.S. authorities investigating the incident.

Houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif., in Octob ...
California facing ‘second dry year in a row’
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may as well be a mirage at this point.