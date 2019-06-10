94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on New York City skyscraper

The Associated Press
June 10, 2019 - 11:33 am
 
Updated June 10, 2019 - 11:48 am

NEW YORK — The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during ...
Trump expresses frustration with Fed’s independent policies
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

President Donald Trump complained Monday that President Xi Jinping enjoys a major advantage in the U.S.-China trade war in that he controls China’s central bank while Trump must deal with a Federal Reserve that is “very destructive to us.”

In this June 8, 2019, photo, people wait for a bus at the terminal in San Marcos, Guatemala. Th ...
US, Mexico crackdown unlikely to deter Central Americans
By Sonia Perez D. The Associated Press

A near-death experience in the Arizona desert a year ago won’t deter Francisco Pérez from another attempt to migrate to the U.S., nor will an increased police presence in southern Mexico.

A photo taken and provided by Michael Santana shows a construction crane toppling on an apartme ...
29-year-old woman ID’d as Dallas crane collapse victim
By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed when a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building Sunday amid severe thunderstorms.

In a Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, from left, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, former Virginia Attorney Gene ...
Supporter of hardline immigration rules named to US post
By Colleen Long and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has been named acting director of the agency that manages legal immigration, despite deep opposition from key Senate Republicans.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., right, htalks with Re ...
Dems say Justice agrees to provide some key Mueller docs
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Monday.

Third-grade student Miles Stidham uses an East Webster High School laptop to do homework in Mab ...
Lack of home internet a problem for millions doing homework
By Michael Melia, Jeff Amy and Larry Fenn The Associated Press

With no computer or internet at home, Raegan Byrd’s homework assignments present a nightly challenge: How much can she get done using just her smartphone?

In a May 23, 2019, photo, the U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington ...
Justices reject challenge to regulation of gun silencers
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.