Nation and World

Pilot gets $300K from city of Denver in indecent exposure case

The Associated Press
November 12, 2019 - 4:57 pm
 

DENVER — The city of Denver has agreed to pay $300,000 to a United Airlines pilot who was arrested on an indecent exposure charge that was later dismissed by a judge.

KMGH-TV reports that Andrew Collins’ attorney, Craig Silverman, announced the settlement on Monday.

Collins was arrested in September 2018 after being accused of standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the Denver International Airport terminal.

He pleaded not guilty, and a judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge in March. But the incident led to a six-month suspension from United Airlines for the pilot from Leesburg, Virginia.

Silverman has said that Collins didn’t know that people could see him when he partially opened the curtains of his hotel room.

