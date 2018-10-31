Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect indicted on 44 counts

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people. (Dave Klug via AP)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg from the Beth Shalom Synagogue following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87 and Irving Younger, 69 were to be laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The indictment, which was expected, was announced Wednesday. It charges Robert Bowers with 44 counts, including hate crimes. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says “today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts.”

Authorities say Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers.

Bowers is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The funerals for the victims began Tuesday and are continuing through the rest of the week.