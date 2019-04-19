Plane crash at Southern California airport leaves pilot dead

FULLERTON, Calif. — Fire officials say a pilot has died in the fiery crash of a twin-engine plane at a Southern California airport.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at Fullerton Municipal Airport, southeast of Los Angeles.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft Duke crashed while departing from a runway. The pilot was believed to have been the only person on board the six-seat craft.

Gregor says the aircraft rolled to the left and caught fire.

Plane Crashed at Fullerton Airport pic.twitter.com/n5QbK7Uh1w — 3dge (@3dgeh77) April 19, 2019

Video showed the aircraft burning in a fireball. The wings and tail were incinerated, although part of the fuselage survived.

The crash is under investigation.