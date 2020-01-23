Plane crashes after takeoff in Southern California; 4 killed

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

This photo taken from video provided by KTLA-TV shows the wreckage of a small plane after it crashed and burned at Corona, Calif., Municipal Airport Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles. The Corona Fire Department says four fatalities were confirmed. The airport has been closed to flights. (KTLA-TV via AP)

Corona Police officers survey the site where an airplane crashed and burned in a ditch next to the runway after taking off at Corona Municipal Airport in Corona on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Corona Police officers survey the site where an airplane crashed and burned in a ditch next to the runway after taking off at Corona Municipal Airport in Corona on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

A damaged fence can be seen at left where an airplane crashed and burned at Corona Municipal Airport on Jan. 22, 2020. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

CORONA, Calif. — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said.

The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles, police said.

Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport, not far from one end of the runway.

Four fatalities were confirmed, the Corona Fire Department said on Twitter.

Witness Dorothe Voll said she saw the plane strike a fence during takeoff, turn over and quickly catch fire.

Witness Dorothe Voll said she saw the plane strike a fence during takeoff, turn over and quickly catch fire. It got no more than about 3 feet off the ground, she told the Orange County Register.

There were two explosions and then heavy flames, Voll said. “We brought over fire extinguishers, but it was all engulfed,” she said.

The airport was closed to flights after the crash.

The airport is strictly for recreational aviation and has several hundred general aviation aircraft based there, according to its website.