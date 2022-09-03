92°F
Plane threatening to crash in Mississippi lands, governor says

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 - 8:23 am
 
Updated September 3, 2022 - 8:52 am
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot ...
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot ...
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot ...
A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.” He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.

The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than four hours.

