Plane threatening to crash in Mississippi lands, governor says
TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.” He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.
The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than four hours.