97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a ceremony with Chilean President ...
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a ceremony with Chilean President Gabriel Boric at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
More Stories
(Dreamstime/TNS)
Southern California city unveils all-Tesla police fleet
In this image provided by the National Parks Service, a helicopter flies above the Grand Canyon ...
Officials recover woman’s body from Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks to media after meeting with Japanese Foreig ...
US ambassador to Japan to skip Nagasaki memorial because Israel was not invited
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to launch off the ...
Suspected Houthi rocket-propelled grenade attack targets ship off Yemen, officials say
By Mauricio Savarese and Gabriela Sa Pessoa The Associated Press
August 9, 2024 - 11:16 am
 

SAO PAULO — A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed in the city of Vinhedo with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Southwest will assign seats on flights, breaking 50-year tradition
recommend 2
Spirit Airlines is going upscale; will offer fares with extra perks
recommend 3
Proposal would ban airline fees for parents to sit with their kids
recommend 4
U.S. Navy pilots come home after months of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones
recommend 5
U.S. sends hundreds of bombs to Israel after pausing shipment, officials say
recommend 6
Israeli army admits Oct. 7 failures, including slow response times, disorganization