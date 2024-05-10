67°F
Planet Fitness raises prices for first time in over 25 years

People workout at the Planet Fitness gym in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / ...
People workout at the Planet Fitness gym in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Pride Month merchandise is displayed at a Target store on May 31, 2023 in San Francisco. Target ...
Target limits Pride merchandise to select stores after last year’s backlash
Seen is the eastern Sierra Nevada, with Mt. Whitney, the largest of three pinnacles at center, ...
2 California climbers found dead on Mount Whitney
Police detain three a pro-Palestinian demonstrators who attempted to block traffic to the garag ...
Several detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter carries rescuers from Hidden Valley Park on Thurs ...
2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche
Rebecca Mezistrano AMG-TheStreet
May 10, 2024 - 7:39 am
 

TheStreet’s Conway Gittens brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Friday, May 10.

Full Video Transcript Below:

CONWAY GITTENS: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off yet another positive day on Wall Street with the Dow on track for another winning streak. Investors are encouraged after the Fed indicated that its next move is unlikely to be a rate hike, a solid earnings season and softer labor market data - also boosting sentiment.

While over 80 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have released results, investors are looking ahead to earnings from Alibaba, Home Depot, Walmart and Under Armour due out next week.

In other news - Planet Fitness is doing something it hasn’t done in 26 years: raising the price of membership. Since 1998, the cost of a basic membership has been $10, but the company announced that will now increase to $15. Much like Costco’s $1.50 hotdog, Planet Fitness’ $10 membership had become attached to the brand.

The 50 percent price hike comes as higher interest rates and construction costs have forced the company to slow down new gym openings. Interim CEO Craig Benson said “We’ve seen in every industry people move in price. So, it is not going to come as a shock to anybody that we are moving a price that’s been in effect for a long, long time.”

However, the increase only applies to new members. Planet Fitness says current members will pay the $10 per month for the duration of their membership. The company also said its top-tier membership, which costs $25 a month, will see a price increase in some locations in the summer of 2024. Welcome to GYM-flation.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Conway Gittens with TheStreet.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter carries rescuers from Hidden Valley Park on Thurs ...
2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche
By Rick Bowmer and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Two backcountry skiers were killed and one was rescued after an avalanche in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City, authorities said.

A deer eyes a human walking the Sawyer Camp Trail alongside the Lower Crystal Springs Reservoir ...
Deadly brain disease found in 2 California deer
Susanne Rust Los Angeles Times

State officials reported the presence of deadly chronic wasting disease in two wild California deer earlier this week.

