Plugged sinkhole near retirement community reopens

A sinkhole in Florida that was recently covered has expanded overnight by another 5 to 8 feet.

Engineers said two central Florida homes that were threatened by a 50-foot sinkhole, just two days ago, are now among the safest homes in the neighborhood.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A sinkhole between two houses in a sprawling Florida retirement community that was plugged over the weekend appears to be opening again.

A witness said Wednesday that the sinkhole in The Villages expanded overnight by another 5 to 8 feet. Safety crews are on scene.

Rich Corr lives next door to the house which had been at the center of the sinkhole drama. He told The Villages Daily Sun that he and his wife are packing their bags.

Over the weekend, repair crews filled the sinkhole after neighbors noticed it was growing and alerted authorities. At that time, a Tampa firm had been working on the sinkhole for about three weeks.

District Public Safety Battalion Chief Pete Carpenter said Saturday the sinkhole expanded under the foundations of both houses.