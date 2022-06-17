101°F
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Alabama church shooting, suspect held

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2022 - 6:49 pm

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — One person was killed and two were injured at a church in Alabama on Thursday evening and a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.

The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.

Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene.

Local media outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, along the road near the church.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

