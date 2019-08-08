100°F
Nation and World

Police: 2 arrested after road rage shooting outside Alabama school

The Associated Press
August 8, 2019 - 2:23 pm
 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two men were taken into custody Thursday after what authorities described as a road rage shooting in the drop-off line at an Alabama elementary school.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened in the parking lot of Blount Elementary School in Montgomery on Thursday morning, said Montgomery Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt. Earnhardt said police are investigating exactly what happened, but initial reports indicated “this stemmed from road rage.”

Earnhardt said one of the men pulled a gun and multiple shots were fired. Police took both men into custody and also confiscated a gun from the scene. Police are investigating whether there was an exchange of gunfire, she said.

The shooting occurred as the first students were arriving for the day.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter said one man ran inside the school and put a gun down on a counter. A school staff member picked up the weapon and put it in a school safe until police arrived, Salter said.

The school, which serves students in kindergarten through third grade, was placed on a soft lockdown. Classes continued but students stayed inside and there were extra security precautions, Salter said.

The shooting happened on the third day of school for the year. Police did not immediately release the names of the men.

Montgomery Sgt. Jarrett Williams told WSFA a car was damaged during the shooting. Video from the television station showed a car being towed from the scene with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side.

