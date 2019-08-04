99°F
Nation and World

Police: 7 injured in overnight shooting at Chicago park

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 10:43 am
 

CHICAGO — Chicago police say seven people have been injured in an early morning shooting at a park on the city’s West Side.

Authorities say a group of people was standing in Douglas Park around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a black Camaro.

Seven people were hit.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Six other people ranging in age from 19 to 25 were hospitalized in stable condition for gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody.

Authorities are investigating.

