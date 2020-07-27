102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

By Jeff Martin The Associated Press
July 26, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

ATLANTA — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.

A protest against police violence in Austin, Texas, turned deadly when police said a protester was shot and killed by a person who drove through a crowd of marchers. And someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there, authorities said.

The unrest Saturday and early Sunday stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd begged for air.

In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station early Sunday, hours after large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1 a.m., but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

At a late-night news conference, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace. Rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were hurt, with most of their injuries considered minor, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered Saturday evening for another night of protests over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump. Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

Police declared the situation to be a riot and at around 1:20 a.m., they began ordering people to leave the area surrounding the courthouse or risk arrest, saying on Twitter that the violence had created “a grave risk” to the public. About 20 minutes later, federal officers and local police could be seen attempting to clear the area and deploying tear gas, however protesters remained past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

In the Texas capital of Austin, 28-year-old Garrett Foster was shot and killed Saturday night by a person who had driven through the march against police violence.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said a car turned onto the block where protesters stood and honked its horn. The driver and several witnesses told police that Foster approached the driver and pointed an assault rifle at them.

In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering for cover. Police could then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.

Manley said the driver called 911 to report the incident and was later taken into custody and released. Police didn’t immediately identify the driver.

Sheila Foster, Garrett’s mother, said she was told her son was pushing his fiancée, who uses a wheelchair, through an intersection when the suspect was driving “erratically” through the crowd. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times.

In the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, meanwhile, a protester shot and wounded someone after a car drove through a crowd marching on an interstate highway, police said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release many details about the shooting, including whether the person who was shot had been in the car. Police said on Twitter that demonstrators also caused “major damage” to a courthouse.

Protesters in Oakland, California, set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers after a peaceful demonstration Saturday evening turned to unrest, police said.

In Virginia’s capital, Richmond, a dump truck was torched as several hundred protesters and police faced off late Saturday during a demonstration of support for the protesters in Portland. Police declared it to be an “unlawful assembly” at around 11 p.m. and used what appeared to be tear gas to disperse the group. Five people were arrested in the incident and charged with unlawful assembly. A sixth person was also arrested and charged with rioting and assault on a law enforcement officer.

In downtown Atlanta on Sunday, federal agents examined damage to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where windows were shattered late Saturday. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said in an email. No arrests had been announced.

And in Baltimore, people from a group of nearly 100 demonstrators spray-painted anti-police messages on a Fraternal Order of Police building and adjacent sidewalks on Saturday night, The Baltimore Sun reported.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $320K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Protesters march peacefully on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally
Protesters march peacefully on Las Vegas Strip in anti-racism rally
3
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
4
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains on Las Vegas Strip
5
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hundreds of cave formations are shown decorating the Big Room at Carlsbad Caverns National Park ...
New Mexico’s national parks need millions in upgrades
By Scott Turner The Albuquerque Journal

The maintenance backlog at Carlsbad Caverns National Park is close to $40 million, but it doesn’t involve work on the elevators as it has in recent years.

 
Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis
By John L. Mone and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power.

 
Carriage with John Lewis’ body crosses Selma bridge
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Fraternity members sing in front of the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ser ...
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday — in the rural Alabama county where his story began — as a humble man who sprang from his family’s farm with a vision that “good trouble” could change the world.

(Getty Images)
Navajo casino employees might stop receiving paychecks
The Associated Press

More than 1,000 people who work for the Navajo Nation’s gambling enterprise have been told to prepare for the possibility they will not receive paychecks while on administrative leave.

Construction buildings burn near the King County Juvenile Detention Center, Saturday, July 25, ...
Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests
The Associated Press

Seattle police declared a riot Saturday following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package ne ...
Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump’s top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 infrared satellite image made available by the National Oceanic an ...
Trump issues emergency declaration for Hawaii as Douglas nears
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii geared up on Saturday to face a hurricane that threatened to pummel the islands with dangerous surf, strong winds and flash floods even as residents grappled with escalating numbers of coronavirus cases.