Police: Arizona man faked Down syndrome, hired caregivers to bathe him

Police say they have arrested an Arizona man who pretended to have Down syndrome and hired caregivers to bathe him and change his diapers.

Arizona man pretended to have mental illness so caregivers would bathe him (Inform)

According to Gilbert police, 31-year-old Paul Anthony Menchaca posed as a woman on jobsites for caregivers saying she needed assistance with her adult son. Citing court documents, ABC15 reported Thursday that three women were hired to care for Menchaca at different points over the summer, with the first saying she bathed and assisted him 30 times.

Police say all three reported Menchaca becoming aroused during baths.

He was arrested Sept. 6 on fraud and sexual abuse charges.

In a video of an initial court appearance, Menchaca said he has special needs and a low IQ level. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.