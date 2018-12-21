Police charge fiance of Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving

Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette via AP)

FILE - This missing person poster provided by the Woodland Park Police Department shows Kelsey Berreth. (Woodland Park Police Department via AP, File)

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says could provide no information about anybody else under investigation or whether the body of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth had been found.

Police arrested Patrick Frazee Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

Berreth was last seen in a grocery store near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.