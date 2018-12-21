Police charge fiance of Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.
Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says could provide no information about anybody else under investigation or whether the body of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth had been found.
Police arrested Patrick Frazee Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.
Berreth was last seen in a grocery store near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.