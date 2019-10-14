73°F
Police chief: No evidence of shooting at locked-down Florida mall

The Associated Press
October 13, 2019 - 5:47 pm
 

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The police chief of a Florida city where a mall was placed on an hourslong lockdown after reports of shots fired says authorities found no immediate evidence of any shooting and are now treating what happened as a “suspicious incident.”

Boca Raton Police Chief Dan Alexander says authorities have since received reports that a loud noise alarmed mallgoers Sunday afternoon, causing confusion and a panic that prompted many to leave the Town Center complex quickly. Alexander says one man his department had previously reported as having a possible gunshot wound had in fact a trauma injury he may have received trying to leave the mall.

Alexander spoke at a news briefing, saying most people had since left the upscale Boca Raton mall, though some were still inside Sunday evening while still awaiting evacuation by officers. SWAT officers are continuing to conduct a sweeping search of the mall, hours after the lockdown was imposed with a call for people to shelter in place.

