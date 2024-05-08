66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp, arrest 33 at DC campus

Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampm ...
Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
In this image taken from video, protestors against the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the ...
In this image taken from video, protestors against the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)
A giant American flag is unfurled on Lisner Hall on the campus of George Washington University ...
A giant American flag is unfurled on Lisner Hall on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this grab taken from video, protestors protesting the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near th ...
In this grab taken from video, protestors protesting the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University, in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)
Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington ...
Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington University, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell, GW Hatchet via AP)
Demonstrators clash with the Metropolitan Police Department officers at George Washington Unive ...
Demonstrators clash with the Metropolitan Police Department officers at George Washington University, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell, GW Hatchet via AP)
Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampm ...
Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
More Stories
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt ...
Israel reopens crossing into Gaza; UN says no aid entering
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP ...
US pauses bomb shipment to Israel, Pentagon chief confirms
Then-Democratic candidates for Congress Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee speak at a rally a ...
Lee, Horsford pressuring Biden to take action on US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Annual Days of Remembrance c ...
Biden condemns antisemitism sparked by college protests, Gaza war
By Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press
May 8, 2024 - 10:26 am
 

WASHINGTON — Police using pepper spray cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearing was canceled after the arrests.

The mayor said she spoke with Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House panel, on Wednesday morning and “he expressed his interest in making sure the city and the chief can focus on this ongoing operation” and pulled the hearing.

After the crackdown, Bowser told reporters that she and police made the decision to clear the camp based on shifting information about increased threats to public safety. “Our response to demonstrations is always rooted in public safety and responsibility,” she said.

Smith said there were signs “the protest was becoming more volatile and less stable.” Among them were indications that protesters had “gathered improvised weapons” and were “casing” university buildings with the possible intention of occupying them, said Jeffery Carroll, the police department’s executive assistant chief.

D.C. police said officers moved to disperse demonstrators at George Washington because “there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest.” They said 33 arrests were made, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry. They confirmed they used pepper spray outside the encampment against protesters who were trying to break police lines and enter.

George Washington had warned of possible suspensions for continuing the camp on University Yard. Protesters carrying signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Rafah” also marched to school President Ellen Granberg’s home Tuesday night.

The school said in a statement: “While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations.”

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Exact A’s ballpark location unknown; Bally’s may seek partner on new resort
Exact A’s ballpark location unknown; Bally’s may seek partner on new resort
3
Mohegan Tribe to end management of Las Vegas casino
Mohegan Tribe to end management of Las Vegas casino
4
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
5
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt ...
Israel reopens crossing into Gaza; UN says no aid entering
By Joseph Krauss, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it has reopened its Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza days after it was closed following a deadly Hamas rocket attack

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP ...
US pauses bomb shipment to Israel, Pentagon chief confirms
By Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The move was made over concerns that Israel was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Pro-Palestinian protesters return to the University of Chicago's quad outside Levi Hall as as a ...
Some colleges with pro-Palestinian protests begin taking a tougher stance
By Charles Rex Arbogast, Pat Eaton-Robb and Steve LeBlanc The Associated Press

Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University.

Students gather for a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tues ...
Pro-Palestinian student protests spread across Europe
By Mike Corder, Barbara Surk and Pietro De Cristofaro The Associated Press

In recent days, students have held protests or set up encampments in Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in ...
TikTok sues US over law to ban platform without sale
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

The social media platform and its Chinese parent company argue in the lawsuit that the law is a violation of the First Amendment.

This photo provided by the Israel Defense Forces shows a tank with an Israel flag on it enterin ...
Israeli forces seize Rafah crossing in Gaza
By Samy Magdy, Melanie Lidman and Lee Keath The Associated Press

White House says incursion is short of the full-fledged offensive into Rafah that Israel has planned.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity
recommend 2
Arrests, new encampments and closures part of US campus protests
recommend 3
USC cancels graduation ceremony amid concern about pro-Palestinian protest disruptions
recommend 4
Columbia University begins suspending Gaza war protesters
recommend 5
Protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment
recommend 6
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict