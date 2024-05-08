Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp, arrest 33 at DC campus

Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators clash with the Metropolitan Police Department officers at George Washington University, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell, GW Hatchet via AP)

Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washington University, early Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president. (Sage Russell, GW Hatchet via AP)

In this grab taken from video, protestors protesting the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University, in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)

A giant American flag is unfurled on Lisner Hall on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Friday, May 3, 2024, as demonstrators protest the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In this image taken from video, protestors against the Israel-Hamas war stand outside near the campus of George Washington University in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. and increasingly, in Europe, nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University. (WJLA via AP)

WASHINGTON — Police using pepper spray cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearing was canceled after the arrests.

The mayor said she spoke with Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House panel, on Wednesday morning and “he expressed his interest in making sure the city and the chief can focus on this ongoing operation” and pulled the hearing.

After the crackdown, Bowser told reporters that she and police made the decision to clear the camp based on shifting information about increased threats to public safety. “Our response to demonstrations is always rooted in public safety and responsibility,” she said.

Smith said there were signs “the protest was becoming more volatile and less stable.” Among them were indications that protesters had “gathered improvised weapons” and were “casing” university buildings with the possible intention of occupying them, said Jeffery Carroll, the police department’s executive assistant chief.

D.C. police said officers moved to disperse demonstrators at George Washington because “there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest.” They said 33 arrests were made, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry. They confirmed they used pepper spray outside the encampment against protesters who were trying to break police lines and enter.

George Washington had warned of possible suspensions for continuing the camp on University Yard. Protesters carrying signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Rafah” also marched to school President Ellen Granberg’s home Tuesday night.

The school said in a statement: “While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations.”