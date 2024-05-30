Police dismantle pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit

Police broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University and arrested at least 12 people after organizers turned down offers to meet with school officials and refused to leave.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

A pro-Palestinian encampment is shown Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the encampment. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

In this image made from video provided by WXYZ, police dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The police action came two days after the school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the protesters' encampment. (WXYZ via AP)

In this image made from video provided by WXYZ, police stand guard after they dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The police action came two days after the school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the protesters' encampment. (WXYZ via AP)

DETROIT — Police broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment Thursday at Wayne State University in Detroit and arrested at least 12 people after organizers turned down offers to meet with school officials and refused to leave.

President Kimberly Andrews Espy cited health and safety concerns and disruptions to campus operations. Staff were encouraged to work remotely this week, and in-person summer classes were suspended.

“No individual or group is permitted to claim campus property for their own use and deny others access to that property,” Espy said.

The camp, she added, “created an environment of exclusion — one in which some members of our campus community felt unwelcome and unable to fully participate in campus life.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Yeshiva University graduates Wednesday that he was “profoundly disappointed” in Harvard University’s inability to address antisemitism on campus before removing the ceremonial crimson academic hood representing his alma mater, The New York Post reported.

“I have been profoundly disappointed (in) Harvard’s inability to stand up for the Jewish community after Oct. 7,” Fetterman, 54, told the new grads. “Personally, I do not fundamentally believe that it is right for me to wear this today,” the senator added as he removed the Harvard hood, identifying him as an alum, from around his neck.

The private Orthodox Jewish university bestowed on Fetterman its “Hero of Israel” award, the institution’s highest honor.

“The Jewish community everywhere deserves our support,” he added. “And I promise you will always have mine.”

Fetterman graduated from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 1999 with a master of public policy degree. He has previously said he doesn’t “recognize” the school as the same place he once attended.

Television video Thursday showed Wayne State and Detroit police in riot gear tearing down fencing and breaking down tents erected May 23 on green space near the undergraduate library.

At least 12 people were arrested for trespassing or other offenses, including one for assaulting a police officer, Wayne State spokesperson Matt Lockwood said.

Wayne State this week posted video of its efforts to invite protesters to private meetings with Espy and other officials if they would dismantle the camp. Lockwood said all were rejected.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, visited the encampment site Thursday after it was broken up to offer support to the protesters.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on May 21 broke up a similar encampment after 30 days.