91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago

Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lin ...
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lin ...
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lin ...
Crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment in the quad at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police officers walk through the quad as crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest ...
Chicago police officers walk through the quad as crews disassemble the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police have closed off the campus quad after dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment a ...
Chicago police have closed off the campus quad after dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago, Thursday, May 16, 2024. The encampment was taken down in the early morning, hours after the school's president told students to leave the area or face arrest. Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael's actions in the war with Hamas. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
More Stories
From left, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La ...
House GOP-led rebuke of Biden behind vote on shipments to Israel
Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern ...
Israel says it will send more troops to Rafah
A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A medical exami ...
Teen died from eating spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report says
A car is shown at a gas pump, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at a gas station. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
California considers rules that could push gas prices up $1.11/gal by 2026
By Teresa Crawford The Associated Press
May 16, 2024 - 12:50 pm
 

CHICAGO — Police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school’s president told students to leave the area or face arrest.

Officers and workers in yellow vests cleared out tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass where the tents had stood. Front-loaders were being used to remove the camping equipment.

Just across the street from where the encampment was spread across a grassy expanse of DePaul’s campus known as “The Quad,” a few dozen protesters stood along a sidewalk in front of a service station, clapping their hands in unison as an apparent protest leader paced back and forth before them, speaking into a bullhorn.

All of the protesters at the encampment “voluntarily left” the area when police arrived early Thursday, said Jon Hein, chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department.

“There were no confrontations and there was no resistance,” he said at a news briefing. “As we approached, all the subjects voluntarily left the area.”

Hein said, however, that two people, a male and female in their 20s, were arrested outside the encampment “for obstruction of traffic.”

DePaul President Robert Manuel said in a statement that one of those arrested is a current DePaul student and the second is a former student. He added that no injuries were reported to the university.

The move to clear the campus comes less than a week after the school’s president said public safety was at risk.

Students at many college campuses this spring set up similar encampments, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael’s actions in the war with Hamas. The protests began as schools were winding up their spring semesters and are now holding graduation ceremonies.

Separately, 50 people were arrested at University of California, Irvine on Wednesday, university spokesperson Tom Vasich said in an email on Thursday morning. A few were arrested for trespassing, but a majority were arrested for failure to disperse after a direct police order, Vasich said. The booking process began on campus and those arrested were taken to the Orange County jail, where booking and processing were completed. They were then released, he said.

Chancellor Howard Gillman issued a statement late Wednesday saying he was planning to allow the peaceful encampment to remain on campus even though it violated university policies, but the school called in police after a small group barricaded themselves inside a campus lecture hall, supported by a large group of community members rallying outside.

He said the group transformed what had been a manageable situation into one that required police response and demanded to oversee many elements of university operations.

“Most importantly, their assault on the academic freedom rights of our faculty and the free speech rights of faculty and students was appalling,” Gillman said in the statement.

Also Wednesday, 11 members of a group protesting at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville who did not vacate the area despite repeated warnings were arrested for trespassing, the university said in a statement. Those arrested included three students and eight people who are not affiliated with the university. Any students who were arrested will also be referred to student conduct, officials said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern ...
Israel says it will send more troops to Rafah
The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister says more troops will be sent into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where the military says it has destroyed Hamas tunnels and killed dozens of terrorists.

People leave the protest area at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday, May 15, 20 ...
Police make arrests at UC Irvine after protesters occupy science building
By Hannah Fry, Terry Castleman, Ruben Vives, Richard Winton and Libor Jany Los Angeles Times

Police began making arrests on the campus of UC Irvine several hours into a pro-Palestinian demonstration in which protesters occupied and barricaded a university building.

Boys watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on M ...
US seeks post-war plan, says Israel risks Gaza power vacuum
By Paul Wallace and Courtney McBride Bloomberg News

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Israel’s leaders to focus more on post-war planning as forces battled Hamas in northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Arrests, new encampments and closures part of US campus protests
recommend 2
Columbia University begins suspending Gaza war protesters
recommend 3
Anti-war protesters dig in as some schools close encampments after reports of antisemitic activity
recommend 4
Dozens arrested as police dismantle pro-Palestinian protest encampments
recommend 5
Protesters at USC comply with school order to leave their encampment
recommend 6
Harvard students end protest as university agrees to discuss Middle East conflict