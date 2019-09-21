80°F
Police: Escaped inmate caught after he stole ambulance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2019 - 9:12 am
 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say they have caught a West Virginia inmate who escaped a prisoner transport van and tried to flee in a stolen ambulance.

According to Morgantown Police, 45-year-old Craig Allen Martisko of Granville faces numerous charges in the incident Friday.

Police say he is a North Central Regional Jail inmate who was being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment alongside three other inmates who were dropped off for court hearings.

Police say Martisko escaped the van when it came to pick him back up and he stole a Fayette County ambulance, which he crashed into another ambulance, several cars and other objects before hitting a utility pole.

Police say an officer discovered Martisko trying to break into an apartment.

Corrections officials were returning the other prisoners.

