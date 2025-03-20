48°F
Nation and World

Police: Family traveling to Las Vegas from Grand Canyon is missing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2025 - 8:10 am
 

Authorities in Arizona are asking for the public’s help after they say a family has gone missing while traveling to Las Vegas.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday social media post that the family, who has been identified as Jiyeon Lee, Taehee Kim and Junghee Kim, “were last known to be traveling on vacation from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas” on March 13.

According to police, the family was in a rented 2024 white BMW with California license plate 9KHN768.

Authorities said vehicle GPS information showed the BMW was last on westbound Interstate 40 at 3:27 p.m. on March 13.

The post noted that authorities are aware of a “large multi vehicle accident” that occurred on I-40 that day. But they said it was not known if the vehicle was involved in the crash.

Anyone who has had contact with the family since March 13 is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s office at 800-338-7888.

