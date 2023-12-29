50°F
Nation and World

Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister

The Associated Press
December 29, 2023 - 7:26 am
 
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 ...
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 shows the house in Largo, Fla., where a woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to diffuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed with a gun, authorities said. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.

The 15-year-old brother then shot his 14-year-old brother, though not fatally, for killing their sister on Sunday in Largo, Florida, which is located in the Tampa metro area, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The argument over gifts started while the three siblings were Christmas shopping with their mother and the sister’s two sons, ages 6 and 11 months. It continued when they went to their grandmother’s house where the sister, 23, told the younger brother to stop arguing with his older brother since it was Christmas Eve. The younger brother then told his sister he was going to shoot her and her infant, and then he shot her in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

The older brother then shot his younger brother outside the home because of what he had done to their sister and he fled the home, tossing his firearm in a nearby yard, authorities said. He was taken to a mental health facility after he was located since he had threatened to harm himself. Once he is released from the mental health facility, he will be taken to a juvenile detention center, the news release said.

The 14-year-old brother was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and for possessing a firearm as a delinquent. His 15-year-old brother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no court docket available online to indicate whether either of the teens had an attorney who could comment.

