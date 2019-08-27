100°F
Police: Florida man kills 3 family members, himself

The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 - 7:50 pm
 

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife, his mother-in-law and one of his twin daughters before turning the gun on himself at a Florida home.

A Pembroke Pines police news release says the shooting occurred Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the Grand Palms community, where 911 dispatchers told them that a man, later identified as 35-year-old Pablo Colon Jr., had killed family members and was intending to take his own life. A rapid response team entered the home, and officers found Colon, 36-year-old Sandra Colon, 61-year-old Olga Alvarez and the Colons’ 3-year-old daughter dead.

The other daughter was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and later released to family.

Police didn’t immediately release a motive for the shooting.

