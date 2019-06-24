81°F
Nation and World

Police, friends looking for missing University of Utah student

The Associated Press
June 24, 2019 - 6:41 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student whose last communication with her family said she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport seven days ago.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that police said Friday that Mackenzie Lueck’s parents reported her missing on Thursday afternoon.

Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California, and officials say she took a Lyft ride.

Her phone has since been turned off.

A friend, Ashley Fine, tells the Tribune that Lueck missed work at her job at a Millcreek medical lab and missed university classes. Lueck is studying kinesiology.

Fine says Alpha Chi Omega sorority members were posting flyers and using social media to search for Lueck.

