Nation and World

Police: Gun rumor triggers music festival stampede; 5 hurt

The Associated Press
June 2, 2019 - 10:27 am
 

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a rumor of a person with a gun triggered a stampede at a Philadelphia music festival that injured five people.

Police say someone in the crowd at the Roots Picnic at the Mann Music Center mentioned a weapon at about 6:30 p.m., and people began fleeing.

Police said four people had minor injuries and a fifth had a broken leg. They were transported to hospitals. The show continued within an hour, but some who fled decided not to return.

Event sponsor LiveNation said a medical issue triggered the stampede. One of the people providing security, Jamaal Smith, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that a brawl involving five to seven people in front of the stage triggered the panic. Police say no weapon was found and no arrests were made.

