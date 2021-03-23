Police ID suspect in Boulder supermarket shooting

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Firefighters salute an ambulance as it leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boulder police officer Eric Talley was killed on Monday, March 23, 2021, in a shooting at King Soopers grocery store. (AP)

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A man and woman kiss near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denberg/Colorado Public Radio viua AP)

A procession of emergency vehicles leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Police stand guard outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Armed police officers are seen outside broken windows at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder after reports of shots fired on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera)

King Soopers employees and customers run down Table Mesa Drive in Boulder after reports of shots fired inside on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera)

Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Police work on the scene near a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from Arvada, Colorado and had lived most of his life in the U.S., said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday, Dougherty said.

Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. Their names were: Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikky Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages but that detectives believe the suspect was the only shooter, Dougherty said.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. Officials were working fast to trace the gun. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

