Police investigate possible shooting in downtown Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.
News outlets reported police responding Thursday afternoon to the Smith Tower Apartments.
The Columbian tweeted photos of police at the high-rise building and said two people were receiving medical treatment in the parking lot while SWAT patrolled with rifles.
No further information was immediately available.