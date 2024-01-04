46°F
Nation and World

Police: Multiple people injured in Iowa high school shooting

By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press
January 4, 2024 - 7:46 am
 
Updated January 4, 2024 - 8:20 am
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
PERRY, Iowa — Police in Perry, Iowa, say multiple people were injured in a shooting at the city’s high school, on students’ first day back in classes after their annual winter break.

An active shooter was reported at Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. Thursday morning and officers arrived seven minutes later, according to Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante. Infante said officers located multiple people with injuries, but couldn’t confirm how many there were or their conditions.

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses both the town’s middle school and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice at 8:37 a.m. — she had just looked at her watch — when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office were on scene to help with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around,” said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. “We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet.”

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

Jasmine Augustine, 18, was at the high school shortly after everything happened Thursday morning. She said she was dropping off a friend at the high school and his brother, who goes to the town’s elementary school about a mile (1.61 kilometers) away.

“I was at Casey’s convenience store and saw one car speed by. I thought it was just someone getting pulled over,” she said.

Augustine said that when she pulled in at the high school, someone told her there was an active shooter “and then we hurried up and left.”

“After that, there’s just tons and tons and tons of cops who came,” said Augustine, whose sister attends the high school but wasn’t near what happened. Jasmine and her dad picked up her sister from the armory afterward.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Perry, with about 8,000 residents, is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of the state capital of Des Moines.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Ramon Preciado (left) and Christopher Preciado (right). Courtesy San Antonio Police Department
Father, son arrested in deaths of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
The Associated Press

A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who authorities say were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in a car.

FILE- Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Justice Dep ...
Unsealed records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak, Rebecca Boone and David B. Caruso The Associated Press

Release of the sealed court documents could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

Iranian emergency services arrive at the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a ...
Iran blasts that killed nearly 100 add to Mideast tensions
By Arsalan Shahla, Patrick Sykes and Peter Martin Bloomberg News

The Iran attack is the latest sign that the war between Israel and Hamas risks widening into a broader regional conflict.

This undated image provided by Fadi Sckak shows a family photo of Abedalla Sckak with his wife ...
Mother, uncle of US serviceman rescued from Gaza in secret operation
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The mother and uncle of a U.S. service member were safe outside of Gaza after being rescued from the fighting in a secret operation coordinated by the U.S., Israel, Egypt and others, a U.S. official said.

Investigators stand on an apartment building where an apparent Israeli strike Tuesday killed to ...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
By Tia Goldenberg, Fadi Tawil and Sami Magdy The Associated Press

David Barnea said the intelligence service is “committed to settling accounts with the murderers who raided the Gaza envelope.”

