67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Police: Multiple victims at NH hospital shooting, suspect dead

November 17, 2023 - 1:42 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2023 - 2:32 pm

CONCORD, N.H. — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with the suspect dead, police said.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that at 4:45 p.m. the suspect was dead.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

In a statement just before 5 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu said the scene had been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall. All patients are safe, he said.

“The scene remains active as one suspicious vehicle has been located,” Hall told reporters during a briefing Friday.

The facility, which has roughly 185 beds, is the onlystate-run psychiatric hospital for adults in New Hampshire. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
3
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image provided courtesy of the family by Abbey Onn, Ofer Kalderon, left, and his son Er ...
‘Bring them home’: As battle for Gaza rages, hostage families wait with trepidation
By Danica Kirka and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

Abbey Onn lost her aunt and a young cousin when Hamas terrorists rampaged through Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Now Onn is worried about what will happen to three other family members taken hostage that day as Israel pounds Gaza City in a bid to end Hamas’ control of the Gaza Strip.

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Mini ...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Dr. George Tanaka, left, an eye surgeon, joins demonstrators as they shut down the San Francisc ...
Cease-fire demonstrators disruptive on both sides of US
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the United States on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

In this image taken from video released by Israeli Defense Forces, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, Isra ...
Body of hostage found near Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Lee Keath The Associated Press

Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound.

More stories
Maine shooting suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Maine shooting suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
Mental health crisis is the ‘biggest and most serious mental health event’ in Israel’s history
Mental health crisis is the ‘biggest and most serious mental health event’ in Israel’s history
Arizona hiker, 65, dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Arizona hiker, 65, dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations
Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations