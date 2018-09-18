Police: New York man threatened to shoot child after losing ‘Fortnite’

Police say a Long Island man threatened to shoot an 11-year-old boy after losing to him in the video game “Fortnite.”

(Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Police say a Long Island man threatened to shoot an 11-year-old boy after losing to him in the video game “Fortnite.”

Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron says 45-year-old Michael Aliperti threatened to go to the boy’s home and harm him and also alluded to his school.

Newsday reports that Aliperti allegedly threatened the child through text messages and online voice messages at about 9 p.m. on Monday.

There was an increased police presence at the R.J.O. Intermediate School in Kings Park as a precaution.

Aliperti was arrested Tuesday on aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child charges. His bail was set at $2,500 and an order of protection was issued for the victim.

A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.