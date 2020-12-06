59°F
Nation and World

Police: NYC bar owner defying restrictions hits deputy with car

By Karen Matthews The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 - 11:04 am
 
Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New ...
Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Presti, who was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages. (Steve White via AP)
New York City sheriff's deputies stand outside Mac's Public House after co-owner Danny Presti w ...
New York City sheriff's deputies stand outside Mac's Public House after co-owner Danny Presti was arrested, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Presti, who was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages. (Steve White via AP)

NEW YORK — The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said.

Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and apprehended, the sheriff said. Charges against him were pending.

Mark Fonte, an attorney for Presti, said he had not yet had an opportunity to speak to his client. Fonte said he expected Presti to be arraigned later Sunday.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The deputy’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The Staten Island bar was the site of protests last week after the sheriff’s office arrested Presti on charges of violating restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus and obstructing governmental administration.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Presti’s actions showed a disregard for human life. “In both of these instances, whether it’s flouting public health laws or ramming a car into a uniformed deputy, this individual has endangered the lives of others,” said the spokesperson, Bill Neidhardt.

Authorities said the bar was still serving patrons Saturday night even though it was ordered closed entirely after Presti’s earlier arrest.

Deputies surveilling the pub saw that the front door to the bar was locked but customers were being directed to a building next door, Fucito said. From there, they were able to enter Mac’s Public House through a back door and order food and beverages, he said.

THE LATEST
Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to ...
UK set to launch COVID-19 vaccination plan watched by the world
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the rollout on Tuesday, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

 
Millions face cloudy future as US jobless aid nears end
By Christopher Rugaber and Casey Smith The Associated Press

Unemployment has forced aching decisions on millions of Americans and their families in the face of a rampaging viral pandemic that has closed shops and restaurants, paralyzed travel and left millions jobless for months.

Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ speaks as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listen ...
Arizona records 2nd highest COVID rise as hospitals struggle
The Associated Press

Arizona health officials’ public messaging took on a blunt tone Saturday as the state reported the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic’s start and the outbreak’s fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.

New home construction is seen in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Rick Egan/The Sal ...
Utah’s population still growing but births drop
By Lee Davidson Salt Lake Tribune

Utah’s population swelled by an estimated 52,820 people during the fiscal year that ended July 1, 2020, as a yearslong economic boom ended and the pandemic and its recession began.

Rodeo Drive has less cars and pedestrians doing holiday shopping this year due to the coronavir ...
Southern California joins Bay area under lockdowns starting Sunday
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

The vast region of Southern California was placed under new lockdown orders as the state scrambles to slow the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

UNLV student Joseline Cuevas speaks during a rally in support of DACA recipients at UNLV in Las ...
Federal judge restores DACA program, says new applications valid
The Associated Press

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

 
Winds ease, but California fire danger remains high
By Christopher weber The Associated Press

Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, began easing but forecasters warned that the fire danger remained Friday.

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thu ...
US hiring declines for 5th month with 245K jobs
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said. November’s job gain was down from 610,000 in October.