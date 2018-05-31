Police release body camera video of arrest on New Jersey beach

Police in a New Jersey beach town have released body camera footage showing the violent arrest of a Philadelphia woman accused of underage drinking over the Memorial Day weekend.

A still shot from a video posted on Twitter shows a Wildwood, New Jersey, police officer punching Emily Weinman in the head during a Saturday arrest. (@hewittlexy)

A bystander posted video online showing a Wildwood police officer punching Emily Weinman in the head during the Saturday arrest. The 20-year-old woman faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

The body camera footage released on Wednesday shows an officer as he confronts and argues with Weinman over the discovery of alcoholic iced tea drinks in her possession. Wildwood officials say the videos show Weinman assaulting the officers first.

Police have identified the officers involved as Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan.

Weinman’s lawyer say the videos show police overreacted.