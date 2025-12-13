Police: Shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island. Multiple victims reported

Police responded to an active shooting Saturday on campus at Brown University in Providence, according to the school’s alert system. Police said there were multiple gunshot victims.

FILE - The logo for Brown University is displayed at the school's campus in Providence, R.I., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police responded to an active shooting Saturday on campus at Brown University in Providence, according to the school’s alert system. Police said there were multiple gunshot victims.

Officials initially said a suspect was in custody, before saying that was not in fact the case and police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

The incident was reported near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story structure that houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department, according to the school’s website. It includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms and 29 labs.

A police officer warned members of the media to take cover in vehicles because the area was still active scene. Officers carrying assault weapons and emergency vehicles lined many of the streets surrounding the engineering school.

Officials were still gathering information, said Kristy DosReis, chief public information officer for the city.

The Ivy League school is a private, nonprofit institution with about 7,300 undergraduates and just over 3,000 graduate students, according to its website.

Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.