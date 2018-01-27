Nation and World

Police round up animals after stroll in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
January 27, 2018
 

WEST COVINA, Calif. — It was less an arrest than a roundup.

Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighborhood east of Los Angeles.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets.

The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the animals escaped their owners’ property in neighboring Valinda through an unsecured gate.

The owner was contacted and took the herd back home.

No injuries were reported but police say it raised a few eyebrows among officers who thought they’d seen it all.

