Nation and World

Police say 3 shot at Walmart in Arkansas

The Associated Press
February 10, 2020 - 9:21 am
 

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Police say at least three people have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported mid-morning Monday in Forrest City, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn’t have information about the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she doesn’t know whether a suspect has been detained. Authorities are working to secure the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

