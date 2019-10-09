Police say cameras hidden in Mall of America dressing rooms

According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.

This Sept. 25, 2015, photo shows the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.

The 41-year-old Elk River man has not been charged. The Star Tribune reports details were contained in a search warrant affidavit.

The affidavit alleges the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone.

Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.

Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.