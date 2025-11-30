60°F
Nation and World

Police search for shooter after 4 are killed, 3 of them children, in shooting in California

Investigators examine the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. ( ...
Investigators examine the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Sheriff deputies stand near the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Ca ...
Sheriff deputies stand near the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
By Sophie Austin aand Christopher Weber Associated Press
November 30, 2025 - 1:58 pm
 

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities in California appealed to the public for tips, even rumors, as they searched Sunday for a suspect in the killing of three children and an adult during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Stockton.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office.

She said investigators believe it was a “targeted incident” at a banquet hall where 100 people or more had gathered Saturday night.

Brent said the deceased were ages 8, 9, 14 and 21. Eleven people were also wounded. No one was in custody by Sunday afternoon, and she did not elaborate on why authorities believe it was intentional or who might have been targeted.

“If you have surveillance footage, if you’re a local business here, if you’re in the area, live in the area, or maybe you’ve heard rumors — please contact the sheriff’s office,” Brent said.

She said she could not release information about a motive or details about a suspect, noting that it might hinder the investigation.

“Finding the person or persons who committed this crime is the No. 1 priority,” Brent said.

Faith leaders in the Stockton area were planning an afternoon vigil to honor the dead and pray for the wounded.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday inside the hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

“This was a birthday party for a young child, and the fact that this happened is absolutely heartbreaking,” Brent told reporters.

District Attorney Ron Freitas urged the shooter to “turn yourself in immediately.”

Community leaders expressed anguish.

“This is Thanksgiving weekend. This is when families come together, celebrate, share memories, give each other love,” Mayor Christina Fugazi said Saturday night. “Unfortunately tonight, heaven is a little bigger with the individuals, children and adults that unfortunately did not make it.”

Fugazi recalled a shooting several years ago in which “seven people were gunned down” in the city.

“Stockton is better than this. … Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” Fugazi said

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

