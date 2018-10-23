Police search for suspects who left student with fractured skull

Police are offering a $500 reward for information on an assault that left a Vermont student with a fractured skull.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police are offering a $500 reward for information on an assault that left a Vermont student with a fractured skull.

Burlington police say the 20-year-old male student was walking home in the city early Sept. 30 when he was harassed and struck in the head by a group of men.

Police say the student fell to the ground, and one man kicked him while he was down. Several items were stolen from the student.

The student was treated for his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center and later released.

Police have not identified where the student goes to school, citing privacy concerns.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Burlington police.