89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Police solve California cold case through DNA, genealogy

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 1:58 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — DNA and genetic genealogy led police to solve a cold case and identify a now-deceased man who kidnapped and killed an 11-year-old girl in Southern California nearly 47 years ago, authorities said.

Terri Lynn Hollis disappeared from her Torrance home on Thanksgiving in 1972. Her body, clad only in a T-shirt, was found the next day by fishermen on a cliff below the Pacific Coast Highway in Oxnard.

Authorities exhumed the body of Jake Edward Brown, who died in Arizona in 2003, to confirm that his DNA was a match to the evidence, Irvine said. Brown had been arrested in connection with two rape cases that occurred after Hollis’ death.

“This crime is what nightmares are made of, and no family should ever have to go through such a tragedy,” Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine said Wednesday at a news conference.

Randy Hollis, her brother, was 16 at the time and said he still mourns every Thanksgiving.

“When you think about it, 47 years, it’s amazing that we’ve come to this day,” he said. “I only wish that my parents were still alive to see this.”

For years, efforts to find Hollis’ killer were unsuccessful despite 2,000 interviews and DNA searches. In 2018, a genetic genealogy analysis of public databases by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs Inc. led authorities to a relative of Brown’s. Police were able to identify him in 2019 — which Irvine said would have been impossible if the initial evidence had not been preserved.

Irvine said Brown also went by an alias and had multiple addresses. She said police do not know why he was in Torrance in 1972.

Police are investigating if Brown is linked to other unsolved crimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, a man sleeps on the sidewalk as people behind line up t ...
Proposal would buy bus tickets for Seattle-area homeless
By Sally Ho The Associated Press

It’s not clear what strings would be attached to his proposed bus ticket program, which would have to be approved by the County Council.

In a July 30, 2008, file photo, oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall me ...
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
By Cliff Brunt The Associated Press

T. Boone Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday. He was 91.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, ...
Israeli PM’s West Bank annexations plans condemned by Saudis
By Aron Heller The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-election vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a “very dangerous escalation.”