55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Police: Suspect dead, several injured in Iowa school shooting

By Nicholas Riccardi and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press
January 4, 2024 - 7:46 am
 
Updated January 4, 2024 - 10:21 am
A man and children leave the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shoot ...
A man and children leave the McCreary Community Building after being reunited following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there h ...
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PERRY, Iowa — Multiple people were shot inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday as students prepared to start their first day of classes after their annual winter break, authorities said.

The suspect in the shooting in Perry, Iowa, has died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that at least one of the victims is a school administrator.

Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in the state capital of Des Moines, a health system spokesperson said. Some other patients were transported to a second hospital in Des Moines, a spokesperson for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center confirmed, declining to comment on the number of patients or their statuses.

The state capital is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Perry, which has about 8,000 residents.

High school senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counselor’s office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

“And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’” Augustus said through tears. “And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

In Washington, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting. FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office are assisting with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican presidential candidates were campaigning. GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had a campaign event scheduled in Perry at 9 a.m. about a 1½ miles (2.41 kilometers) from the high school but canceled it to have a prayer and intimate discussion, a spokesperson said.

Ramaswamy said the shooting is a sign of a “psychological sickness” in the country.

As of July 2021, Iowa does not require a permit to purchase a handgun or carry a firearm in public, though it mandates a background check for a person buying a handgun without a permit.

An active shooter was reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday morning and officers arrived seven minutes later, Dallas County Adam Infante said. He added during a news conference that officers located multiple people with injuries, but couldn’t confirm how many there were or their conditions.

An enormous number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses both the town’s middle school and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. The town of Perry is more diverse than Iowa as a whole, with census figures showing that 31% of the residents are Hispanic, compared to less than 7% for the state. Those figures also show that nearly 19% of the town’s residents were born outside the U.S.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Associated Press writer Scott McFetridge and photojournalist Andrew Harnik contributed to this report from Perry, Iowa; Jim Salter contributed from O’Fallon, Missouri; Josh Funk contributed from Ohama, Nebraska. Trisha Ahmed from Minneapolis; Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington; Mike Balsamo in New York City; and John Hanna from Topeka, Kansas. AP researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York City.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
2
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
Las Vegas Stanley cup fans brave rain for new Target exclusive mug
3
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
Las Vegas police officer dies by suicide after arrest
4
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders? The dots are starting to connect
5
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ramon Preciado (left) and Christopher Preciado (right). Courtesy San Antonio Police Department
Father, son arrested in deaths of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
The Associated Press

A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who authorities say were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in a car.

FILE- Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Justice Dep ...
Unsealed records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak, Rebecca Boone and David B. Caruso The Associated Press

Release of the sealed court documents could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

Iranian emergency services arrive at the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a ...
Iran blasts that killed nearly 100 add to Mideast tensions
By Arsalan Shahla, Patrick Sykes and Peter Martin Bloomberg News

The Iran attack is the latest sign that the war between Israel and Hamas risks widening into a broader regional conflict.

This undated image provided by Fadi Sckak shows a family photo of Abedalla Sckak with his wife ...
Mother, uncle of US serviceman rescued from Gaza in secret operation
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The mother and uncle of a U.S. service member were safe outside of Gaza after being rescued from the fighting in a secret operation coordinated by the U.S., Israel, Egypt and others, a U.S. official said.

Investigators stand on an apartment building where an apparent Israeli strike Tuesday killed to ...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
By Tia Goldenberg, Fadi Tawil and Sami Magdy The Associated Press

David Barnea said the intelligence service is “committed to settling accounts with the murderers who raided the Gaza envelope.”

More stories
14 killed, 25 hurt in mass shooting at Prague university, police say
14 killed, 25 hurt in mass shooting at Prague university, police say
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
Police: Fight over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills sister
National tabloid figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of prison
National tabloid figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of prison
Father, son arrested in deaths of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Father, son arrested in deaths of pregnant woman and her boyfriend