Nation and World

Police: Woman attacked by dogs in parking lot before dying

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 - 8:22 pm
 

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities in Central California are investigating the death of a woman who was attacked by dogs.

The Bakersfield Police Department says police were called to a Costco parking lot around 6 a.m. Sunday and found a bleeding, injured woman. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The woman died at the scene.

Police say the woman was attacked by dogs but the Kern County coroner’s office is still determining the exact cause of her death.

Police spokesman Nathan McCauley tells KERO-TV that a pit bull and a mixed-breed dog escaped from a nearby business before the attack. A third dog was a stray pit bull.

McCauley says one dog was euthanized and the others also will be euthanized.

