68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Police: Woman drowned her dog in airport bathroom after being denied boarding

Travelers wait in line for security in the east hall atrium at Orlando International Airport, T ...
Travelers wait in line for security in the east hall atrium at Orlando International Airport, Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
More Stories
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunda ...
Israel strikes Gaza hospital as it targets Hamas
FILE - From left, Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Eden Alexander, who was abducted and broug ...
Father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack
Crime scene technicians look over the Young Park parking lot after a mass shooting overnight, S ...
3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at a park in New Mexico
The Associated Press
March 24, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman drowned her dog in a Florida airport bathroom and then boarded her international flight after she was prevented from bringing the white miniature schnauzer with her because of a paperwork issue, authorities said.

The woman was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony. She was released on $5,000 bail.

“This act was intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death of the animal,” said an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for the woman from Kenner, Louisiana.

The investigation into the death of the 9-year-old schnauzer named Tywinn started in December when a janitor found the dog in a trash bag in a bathroom stall at Orlando International Airport.

The janitor earlier had seen the woman in the stall cleaning up water and dog food from the stall’s floor. The janitor was pulled away for a cleanup emergency and returned to the bathroom 20 minutes later where she found Tywinn in the trash container, along with a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag and a bone-shaped dog tag with the woman’s name and phone number, investigators said.

Airport surveillance cameras captured the woman speaking for 15 minutes to a Latam Airlines agent with the dog in tow, walking into a bathroom near the ticketing area with the dog and exiting the bathroom without Tywinn less than 20 minutes later. The woman then went outside the terminal building, reentered a short time later, passed through security and boarded the Colombia-bound plane, the report said.

Authorities said the woman had been told she could not bring her dog aboard because she did not have the proper paperwork. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dogs traveling from the U.S. to Colombia must be accompanied by a veterinarian-issued health certificate and a rabies vaccination certificate.

The dog was identified by its implanted microchip and a necropsy determined that Tywinn had been drowned. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also confirmed to detectives that the woman had boarded a flight to Bogota, Colombia, and then flew to Ecuador.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunda ...
Israel strikes Gaza hospital as it targets Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel’s military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night, killing one person, wounding others and causing a large fire, the territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack
By Bassem Mroue and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Israel struck Lebanon in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing six people, in the heaviest exchange of fire since its ceasefire with Hezbollah almost four months ago.

Crime scene technicians look over the Young Park parking lot after a mass shooting overnight, S ...
3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at a park in New Mexico
By Julie Carr Smyth Associated Press

Three people died and 15 others were injured after an altercation broke out Friday at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said Saturday.

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister ...
Israel threatens to annex land in Gaza unless hostages freed
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Israel Katz’s comments on Friday came days after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza — as well as the country moving more troops into the Palestinian territory.

Buildings destroyed during the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip as seen from ...
Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas fired three rockets at Israel on Thursday, in the first such attack since Israel broke their ceasefire.

President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department
By COLLIN BINKLEY and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives.

This undated booking photo released by the U.S. Attorney Office of Los Angeles shows Eugene Hen ...
Authorities apprehend LA gang leader suspected of murder, human trafficking
The Associated Press

U.S. authorities a took longtime leader of a LA street gang who investigators say ran a “mafia-like” criminal enterprise that included murder, human trafficking and extortion while he also worked as an entertainment entrepreneur into custody, officials said.

MORE STORIES