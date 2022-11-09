Polls start to close in some Eastern states

Polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 p.m. Eastern. The next wave of closures will be in New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

6:30 p.m.

The last day of midterms voting has started to slowly wind down.

Polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 p.m. Eastern. The next wave of closures will be in New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Polls close or begin to close in those states at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Pot initiatives

Voters in five states are weighing whether to approve the use of recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even some of the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals are on the ballot in Republican strongholds Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota as well as Democratic-leaning Maryland, reports AP’s Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock. The ballot measures come on the heels of President Joe Biden announcing last month he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Advocates of the marijuana initiatives are hopeful Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.

Biden speaks

“This is a different breed of cat.”

— President Joe Biden

Over and over on the campaign trail, Biden has described today’s Republican Party as much different than the one he’s used to working with over several decades in politics.

Today’s Republicans, he argues, are “MAGA Republicans,” a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Sometimes Biden calls them “ultra MAGA” or “mega MAGA,” and he describes their ideas as “mega-MAGA, trickle-down politics in the extreme.”

Biden made the point again on Tuesday in a radio interview with comedian DL Hughley as he made a final push for Democrats over the airwaves.

Asked why listeners should brave the rain or wait in long lines, Biden warned that “MAGA Republicans” would gain ground.

“You’ve seen what you got from that community,” he said. “It matters.”

Inflation, democracy

High inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions in this year’s midterm election, according to AP VoteCast. Roughly three-quarters say the country is headed in the wrong direction. That figure is higher than it was in VoteCast surveys of voters in 2018 and 2020.

AP’s Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut report on this year’s survey of more than 90,000 voters, which offers a detailed portrait of the American electorate.

1:30 p.m.

Whatever the outcome of today’s voting, the White House will stay bathed in bright light until 2 a.m. — largely to accommodate TV correspondents filing on-camera reports and other reporters trying to make their deadlines.

The floodlights are usually turned off around 10 p.m. every night, in part because they bleed into the executive residence where the president and first lady live.

U.S. Secret Service officers usually make a pass through the press briefing room each night, checking news organization offices to make sure all reporters have left the building so they can lock the doors to the workspace. But the rules are usually relaxed on major news nights, like midterm and presidential elections, and presidential inaugurations.

Trump speaks

“I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting to watch.”

— former President Donald Trump

Trump predicted Republicans would have a “great night” as he voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday morning. He told reporters outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center that he had voted to reelect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even as the two could soon become rivals if — as many expect — they both run for president in 2024.

Trump is planning an announcement in Florida next Tuesday, as AP’s Jill Colvin reports. Trump said Nov. 15 would “be a very exciting day for a lot of people.”