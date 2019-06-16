86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pope dons helmet to enter earthquake-hit cathedral in Italy

The Associated Press
June 16, 2019 - 8:06 am
 

CAMERINO, Italy — Pope Francis donned a white firefighter’s safety helmet Sunday to enter a damaged cathedral during a visit to central Italy, where he gave encouragement to people still struggling three years after devastating earthquakes struck.

Francis traveled to the town of Camerino, which was shaken so badly in 2016 that people are still not allowed into the town center as work continues to stabilize buildings.

Before he entered the cathedral, a firefighter’s safety helmet was placed over Francis’ skullcap. Inside the cathedral, he was surrounded by firefighters and clergymen also wearing helmets. He placed flowers at a statue of the Virgin Mary, which was damaged in the earthquake. The statue’s head and arms are missing.

The image of Francis wearing a helmet mirrored the scene in Paris on Saturday of churchmen, including the archbishop of Paris, wearing hard hats as they celebrated the first Mass in Notre Dame Cathedral since a fire ravaged the landmark and toppled its spire on April 15.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heavily armed police officers exit the Costco following a shooting inside the wholesale warehou ...
Police: Off-duty officer shot man who hit him in Costco
The Associated Press

An off-duty police officer opened fire inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store, killing a man who had attacked him and wounding two others, the Corona Police Department said.

Young hobby horse competitors care for their toy horses in Seinajoki, Finland, on Saturday, Jun ...
Hobby horse fans show off skills in Finland
By Jari Tanner The Associated Press

The 400 contestants at a sports arena in Finland show jumped, barrel raced and pranced in a dressage competition. They just didn’t do it with live horses.