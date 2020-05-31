96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Pope Francis cautions against pessimism in coronavirus era

The Associated Press
May 31, 2020 - 1:18 pm
 

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is cautioning against pessimism as many people emerge from coronavirus lockdowns to lament that nothing will ever be the same.

During Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark Pentecost Sunday, Francis noted a tendency to say “nothing will return as before.” That kind of thinking, Francis said, guarantees that “the one thing that certainly does not return is hope.”

He took to task his own church for its fragmentation, saying it must pull together.

“The world sees conservatives and progressives” but instead all are “children of God,” he said, telling the faithful to focus on what unites them.

“In this pandemic, how wrong narcissism is,” Francis said, lamenting “the tendency to think only of our needs, to be indifferent to those of others, and to not admit our own frailties and mistakes.”

“At this moment, in the great effort of beginning anew, how damaging is pessimism, the tendency to see everything in the worst light and to keep saying that nothing will return as before!” the pope said. “When someone thinks this way, the one thing that certainly does not return is hope.”

A few dozen faithful, wearing masks and sitting one to a pew, attended the ceremony as part of safety measures to avoid spreading COVID-19.

While the Vatican has re-opened the basilica to tourists, the rank-and-file faithful still aren’t allowed yet to attend Masses celebrated by the pope for fear of crowding.

In a videotaped message for the Pentecost service led by the Anglican church leader, Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, Francis spoke of how during the pandemic people are required to keep a safe distance from each other. “Yet we have also come to understand, perhaps better, what others are experiencing. We have been brought together by fear and uncertainty.”

Francis encouraged prayers for those who must make “complex and pressing decisions,” which he said should be focused on investing in “health, employment and the elimination of inequalities and poverty.”

“Now as never before, we need a vision rich in humanity. We cannot start up again by going back to our selfish pursuit of success without caring about those who are left behind,” the pope said.

MOST READ
1
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
2
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
3
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
4
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
5
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a prot ...
Anger over police killings shatters dozens of US cities
By Tim Sullivan and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

“We’re sick of it. The cops are out of control,” protester Olga Hall said in Washington, D.C. “They’re wild. There’s just been too many dead boys.”

A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, ...
Protests over police killings rage in dozens of U.S. cities
By Aaron Morrison and Sean Murphy The Associated Press

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country lurched toward another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White ...
Trump praises Secret Service, says ‘vicious dogs’ were ready
By Michael Balsamo and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that many Secret Service agents were “just waiting for action” and ready to unleash “the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen” if protesters angered by his response to George Floyd’s death had crossed the White House’s security fence.

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Pro ...
Governor says outside influences major factor in Minnesota violence
By Aaron Morrison and Tim Sullivan Associated Press

The governor acknowledged Saturday that he didn’t have enough manpower to contain the chaos that officials believe is largely being done by people and groups from outside of the community. The entire Minnesota National Guard has been activated. Federal troops may also be brought in.