A shop owner places a black ribbon over a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death at age 88, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Christians arrive with a portrait of Pope Francis for a prayer ceremony at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, in Lahore, Pakistan Monday, April 21, 2025, following the announcement by the Vatican of the death of Pope Francis. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Photographed through the door of a confessional, a person prays during Mass in honor of Pope Francis, following the Vatican's announcement of his death, at the Cathedral in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Church workers prepare an ornament depicting Pope Francis ahead of a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, which was visited by Pope Francis in 2024, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

An image of the late Pope Francis is shown as devotees pray at a church in Quezon city, Philippines Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A woman sits on the steps of the Wangfujing Catholic Church, also known as East Church, in Beijing, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

An Indian artist Sagar Kambli makes a painting of Pope Francis as a mark of tribute on a sidewalk in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Genali Nogales touches a painting of the late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Maria Teresa Delgado holds a portrait of the late Pope Francis during Mass at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Worshippers pray during Mass at the Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, following the Vatican's announcement of Pope Francis' death, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

People walk in front of a public display with the news of the death of Pope Francis, at age 88, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People pray inside Notre Dame cathedral where a poster showing Pope Francis was installed, following the Vatican's announcement of his death, Monday, April 21, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A woman prays during a vigil for the late Pope Francis in Dili, East Timor, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Lorenio L.Pereira)

Specialist Gennaro Saporito joins others on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to observe a Moment of Silence for the passing of Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

People pray next to a photograph of Pope Francis placed at Cathedral Basilica of Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Parishioners pray at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NYPD officer installs bunting ribbons outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Gregoria Caceres kneels in front of a portrait of the late Pope Francis at the Caacupe Parish, which he often visited and preached at, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Catholic priests offer prayers in front of a photograph of Pope Francis during a mass at a church in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People pay floral tribute before a portrait of Pope Francis at the Lourdes Cathedral in Thrissur, India, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

A parishioner weeps in front of a picture of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Devotees light candles near a portrait of the late Pope Francis during a vigil at a church in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

Graffiti artist Alexander Ikawah, paints Pope Francis on a canvas in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)