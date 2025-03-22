71°F
Pope Francis to be released from the hospital Sunday, doctors say

FILE - Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at ...
FILE - Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Participants in a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebrati ...
Participants in a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebration under pouring rain in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards patrol during a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the ...
Pontifical Swiss Guards patrol during a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebration on a rainy day in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 22, 2025, while Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pontifical Swiss Guards patrol during a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the ...
Pontifical Swiss Guards patrol during a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebration on a rainy day in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 22, 2025, while Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Participants in a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebrati ...
Participants in a mass for the jubilar pilgrims from Naples wait for the start of the celebration on a rainy day in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 22, 2025, while Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Nicole Winfield Associated Press
March 22, 2025 - 11:25 am
 
Updated March 22, 2025 - 11:33 am

ROME — Pope Francis will be released from hospital on Sunday after 38 days battling a severe case of pneumonia in both lungs that threatened his life on two occasions when he suffered acute respiratory crises, his doctors said Saturday.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who coordinated Francis’ medical team at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation as he continues recovering back at the Vatican. But his personal doctor, Dr. Luigi Carbone, said if he continues his steady improvements to date, he should be able to resume his normal activity.

The doctors spoke at a hastily-called press conference Saturday evening in the Gemelli hospital atrium, their first in-person update on the pontiff’s condition in a month.

They provided details on the severity of the infection, which he is still being treated for, and the two respiratory crises that marked the gravest threats to his life. They confirmed he would be released Sunday, after first offering a blessing to the faithful from his hospital suite, the first time he will have been seen by the public since he was admitted Feb. 14.

“When he was in really bad shape, it was difficult that he was in good spirits,” Alfieri said. “But one morning we went to listen to his lungs and we asked him how he was doing. When he replied, ‘I’m still alive’ we knew he was OK and had gotten his good humor back.”

Alfieri confirmed that Francis was still having trouble speaking due to the damage to his lungs and the time he spent on supplemental oxygen and ventilation. But he said such problems were normal and predicted his voice would return.

“When you have a bilateral pneumonia, your lungs get damaged and the respiratory muscles are in difficulty. You lose your voice a bit, like when you speak to high,” Alfieri said. “As for all patients, young or old but especially older ones, you need time for it to come back as it was.”

The Argentine pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to hospital after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors first diagnosed a complex bacterial, viral and fungal respiratory tract infection and soon thereafter, pneumonia in both lungs. Blood tests showed signs of anemia, low blood platelets and the onset of kidney failure, all of which later resolved after two blood transfusions.

The most serious setbacks began on Feb. 28, when Francis experienced an acute coughing fit and inhaled vomit, requiring he use a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask to help him breathe. He suffered two more respiratory crises on March 3, which required doctors manually aspirate the mucus, at which point he began sleeping with the ventilation mask at night to help his lungs clear the accumulation of fluids.

At no point did he lose consciousness, and doctors reported he always remained alert and cooperative.

Over the past two weeks, he has stabilized and registered slight improvements. He no longer needs to wear the ventilation mask at night, and is cutting back his reliance on high flows of supplemental oxygen during the day.

At his home in the Santa Marta hotel, next to St Peter’s Basilica, Francis will have access to supplemental oxygen and 24-hour medical care as needed, Carbone said.

“The Holy Father is improving, and we hope soon he can resume his normal activity,” Carbone said.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, declined to confirm any upcoming events, including a scheduled audience April 8 with King Charles III or Francis’ participation in Easter services at the end of the month. But Carbone said he hoped Francis might be well enough to travel to Turkey at the end of May to participate in an important ecumenical anniversary.

The Vatican announced that before returning to the Vatican, Francis would appear on Sunday morning to bless faithful from his 10th floor suite at the hospital. While Francis released an audio message on March 6 and the Vatican distributed a photo of him March 16, Sunday’s blessing will be the first live appearance since Francis was admitted for what has become the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

———

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

