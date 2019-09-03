94°F
Nation and World

Popeyes chicken sandwich frenzy drives group to rush restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2019 - 10:45 pm
 

Houston, we have a problem.

Or maybe it’s more like Popeyes has a problem.

Houston television stations reported a group of angry customers took extreme measures to get their hands on Popeyes hard-to-get chicken sandwiches on Monday night.

Two women and three men just wouldn’t take no for an answer when they were at the drive-through and were told the sandwiches had sold out. The group, which included a baby, rushed the door at the southeast Houston restaurant.

One man pulled a gun on an employee, demanding chicken sandwiches. The employee was able to lock the group out and called police.

No one was injured. It’s uncertain if anyone was apprehended.

THE LATEST
James Miranda, right, of Santa Barbara, holds flowers and takes a moment to reflect at a dock n ...
Nobody found alive after dive boat fire; 34 dead
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Officials said Tuesday that 34 people died after a boat packed with scuba divers caught fire near an island off the Southern California coast and they have called off search efforts for survivors.

In a July 12, 2016, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a n ...
McConnell waiting on Trump to chart path on guns
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s waiting for the White House to chart a path forward on gun violence legislation following another mass shooting in Texas.

In an Aug. 3, 2019, photo Texas state police cars block the access to the Walmart store in the ...
Walmart to end sale of handgun ammunition
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and also publicly request that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores even where state laws allow it.

 
Bear cub rescued from dumpster near Lake Tahoe
The Associated Press

When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside a dumpster near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.

Julia Aylen wades through waist deep water carrying her pet dog as she is rescued from her floo ...
Dorian ‘parked’ over Bahamas, death toll, worries increase
By Ramon Espinosa, Danica Coto and Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.”

This Dec. 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, ...
USS Arizona Memorial reopens in Hawaii
The Associated Press

The USS Arizona Memorial welcomed large numbers of visitors to its reopening after 15 months of repairs, officials said.

High School students Celeste Lujan, left, and Yasmin Natera mourn their friend Leila Hernandez, ...
Texas shooting suspect called FBI before attack
By Paul J. Weber and Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

The gunman in a spate of violence after a routine traffic stop in West Texas had just been fired from his job and called both police and the FBI before the shooting began, authorities said Monday.